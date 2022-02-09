SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 3.4%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.84 and last traded at $35.14. 3,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,178,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,672,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SM Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after acquiring an additional 312,698 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,982,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SM Energy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 698,537 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 847,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

