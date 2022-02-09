Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.71. 4,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,091,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADGI. Guggenheim cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). Equities analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADGI. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.