salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00.
salesforce.com stock opened at $217.43 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.17 billion, a PE ratio of 120.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.74.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
