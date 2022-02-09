salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00.

salesforce.com stock opened at $217.43 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.17 billion, a PE ratio of 120.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.74.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

