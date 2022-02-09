Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on GAMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $11.45 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

