Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. OpenView Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $441,947,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Expensify stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.24. Expensify has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

