Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Colin Yankee Sells 6,659 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Colin Yankee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

On Thursday, February 3rd, Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.69. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $148.43 and a 1-year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.