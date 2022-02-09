Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc Purchases 10,000 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 17,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $81,375.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 6,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 20,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $97,686.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 24,703 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $122,032.82.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,244 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,912.68.

On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,032.81.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,034.44.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $343,620.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

