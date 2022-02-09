Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Kristen Marie Williams Sells 1,000 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristen Marie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Kristen Marie Williams sold 200 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $13,082.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 102,102 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

