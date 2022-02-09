Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 131,553 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Southwestern Energy worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,588,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 704.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,048 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

