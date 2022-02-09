Credit Suisse AG Sells 210 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4,744.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of CASY opened at $186.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.39 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

