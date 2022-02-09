Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stake Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Flex worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Flex by 339.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Flex by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

