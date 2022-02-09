Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.76. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

Shares of BIIB opened at $222.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen has a 1 year low of $212.56 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

