Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 5,032 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Argo Group International worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after acquiring an additional 141,769 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 4.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $61.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

