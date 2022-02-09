Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 7,600 Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after acquiring an additional 183,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,668,000 after acquiring an additional 144,832 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,357,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 35,677 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

