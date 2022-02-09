Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.29% of Capstar Financial worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Capstar Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 400,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of CSTR opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.