United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 181,760 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 124.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4,503.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 69,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in United States Cellular by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.58.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

