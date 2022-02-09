Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 106,553 Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.34% of Tilly’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 56.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

