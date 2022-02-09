Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 20,674 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,674 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.45% of American Outdoor Brands worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AOUT opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.35. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

