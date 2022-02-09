Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,513 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Brighthouse Financial worth $48,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,212,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after buying an additional 193,989 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,770,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,365,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

