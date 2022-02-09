Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amazon.com, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $72.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $71.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4,000.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,228.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,247.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3,352.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,059,691,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

