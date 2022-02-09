Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 226,735 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,380,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.03% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $50,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,602,000 after buying an additional 190,888 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 254,031 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,344,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

