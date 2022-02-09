ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,573 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of ALLETE worth $50,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,163,000 after acquiring an additional 161,251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ALLETE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

