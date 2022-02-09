Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 14,756 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,810,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,293,000 after acquiring an additional 228,994 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,471,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after buying an additional 1,091,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,492,000 after buying an additional 547,776 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 931,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after buying an additional 216,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,105.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 427,266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EUFN opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.37.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

