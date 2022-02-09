Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases New Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,140,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,688,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

Shares of BHVN opened at $130.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

