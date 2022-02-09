Sprott Mining Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.36, for a total value of C$2,872,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,725,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,261,691.89.

Sprott Mining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total value of C$13,155,500.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.49, for a total value of C$8,743,886.50.

On Thursday, November 11th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$8,951,912.50.

TSE:FR opened at C$13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 76.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.10. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$11.87 and a 12 month high of C$25.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.63.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.