Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Buys 5,000 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Snehal Patel acquired 2,050 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,831.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Snehal Patel acquired 1,840 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.80.

NASDAQ GLSI opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.87. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 25.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.