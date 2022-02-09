Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Buys 5,000 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Snehal Patel acquired 2,050 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,831.00.
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Snehal Patel acquired 1,840 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.80.
NASDAQ GLSI opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.87. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.77.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 25.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.
About Greenwich LifeSciences
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.
