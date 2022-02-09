2,433 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GL. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,792 shares of company stock worth $855,441 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average of $94.64. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

