Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,025,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,588,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Watsco by 752.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,998,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,709,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.83.

NYSE:WSO opened at $269.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.13 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

