Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 55,603 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 546.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,603 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $974.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

