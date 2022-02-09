Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 396,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after purchasing an additional 345,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,193,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 590.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after purchasing an additional 171,014 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,723,000 after purchasing an additional 163,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BEAM opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

