Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Certara were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Certara by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERT opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $1,902,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 21,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,676.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,378,413 shares of company stock worth $278,937,750 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

