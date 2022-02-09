Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 14,326 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 998.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

