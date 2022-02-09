Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Michael E. Gavin Sells 2,083 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $171,909.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.77. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.71.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.