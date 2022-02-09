Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Howard Hammond Sells 2,500 Shares

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FITB opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

