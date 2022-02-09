VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Beat Kahli bought 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $379,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Beat Kahli bought 9,126 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $97,191.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $252,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Beat Kahli bought 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $333,281.43.

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli bought 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,867.58.

VOXX opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $292.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 566,136 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

