Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) CEO Gaurav Shah Purchases 22,000 Shares

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RCKT stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 189,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after buying an additional 48,359 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCKT. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

