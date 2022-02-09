LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.67 Million

Equities analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to announce sales of $9.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.74 million and the lowest is $9.60 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $40.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.30. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.