LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.67 Million

Equities analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to announce sales of $9.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.74 million and the lowest is $9.60 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $40.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LightPath Technologies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.
Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.30. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- The Top 3 Food Stocks to Buy Now
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.