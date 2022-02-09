First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAM stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 1.25%.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

