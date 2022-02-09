First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,563,000 after buying an additional 136,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schneider National by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Schneider National by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,817,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 314,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Schneider National by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,968,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60,034 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.03.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670 in the last three months. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schneider National stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

