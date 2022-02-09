American Century Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,170 PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,349,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $502,146.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $844,560. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $65.49.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

