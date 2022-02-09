First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

