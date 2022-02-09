First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,747,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $193,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,348 shares of company stock worth $1,006,551. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

WWW stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

