Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $4,490,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,677 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.62. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

