American Century Companies Inc. Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,230 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Rayonier by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

