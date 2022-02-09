American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 626 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 22.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $394,556 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIVN. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

LIVN opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $93.89.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.