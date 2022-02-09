Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,291,000 after buying an additional 3,680,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $165,098,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

