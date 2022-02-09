Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 93,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMRK stock opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $784.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.48.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.27. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 20,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $1,470,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $323,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

