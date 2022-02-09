US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after acquiring an additional 373,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 42,954 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

GRWG opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 2.78. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

