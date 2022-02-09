Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Funko worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Funko by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Funko by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Funko by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Funko by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Funko by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $901.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

