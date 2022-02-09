Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,780,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 327,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after buying an additional 24,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.49.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

